Corey Upsets R Adios Jersey in Bal Harbour 4/23/2022

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – EKB Stables’ Corey surged between horses at the top of the stretch to engage R Adios Jersey in a ferocious battle to the wire, prevailing by a half-length and ending the heavy favorite’s unbeaten streak in Saturday’s $60,000 Bal Harbour at Gulfstream Park.

R Adios Jersey, the 3-5 favorite who was unbeaten in six previous career races, looked like she was well on her way to yet another victory in the seven-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares as she opened up a clear lead along the backstretch and around the far turn. However, on the turn into the homestretch, Edwin Gonzalez found a seam between tiring horses abord Corey to pull alongside favorite and survived a stretch-long battle with a hard-fought victory.

“I saved ground and at the quarter-pole, I made my move,” said Gonzalez. “I caught the favorite and went on to the wire. I had confidence in my filly. She always tries hard.”

Peter Walder-trained Corey had to survive a claim of foul by Crumb Bun’s jockey Chantal Sutherland for alleged interference on the turn into the homestretch before notching her seventh career victory in 16 starts. The 4-year-old daughter of First Samurai ran seven furlongs in 1:23.79. R Adios Jersey, who set fractions of 23.34 and 46.57 for the first half mile under Paco Lopez, held second by a head over late-charging Race Day Speed and jockey Luca Panici.

R Adios Jersey was the 125-pound highweight, who conceded seven pounds to Corey and 10 pounds to Race Day Speed.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the fourth racing day in a row after a lucky ticketholder hit the jackpot for a $220,289 payoff a week earlier.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a mile maiden special weight race on turf that attracted a full field of 3-year-old fillies. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and Godolphin will be represented by first-time starter Ornamental, a homebred daughter of Medaglia d’Oro. George Weaver-trained Linda’s Gift, a promising second in her recent debut, will have to overcome the No. 12 post position Sunday. Tom Proctor-trained Therearenorules had a troubled trip while finishing third, behind Linda’s Gift, in her most recent start.

Mott-trained Overcooked, a daughter of Into Mischief who brought a winning bid of $475,000 at the 2020 Keeneland sale, is scheduled to make her debut in Race 7, a six-furlong maiden special weight event for fillies and mares. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Spirit of Power, a daughter of Lord Nelson, is also slated to debut.

Rohan Crichton-trained Brit’s Candyman, who finished third in the Texas Glitter last time out, returns in Race 9, the featured five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds on turf. Reynaldo Yanez-trained Capture the Time is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite on the strength of a dominating maiden score. Kelly Breen-trained Due Vini, a son of Treasure Beach, is scheduled to make his turf debut while coming off a promising second on the main track.

There will be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $7,480.20 heading into Sunday’s program.