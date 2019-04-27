Competitive Races Highlight Thursday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6 6/29/2022

Begins Big Week of Racing Including Saturday's $300,000 Princess Rooney (G2)

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool Thursday will feature several competitive races, including a maiden special weight event on the main track, a wide-open starter allowance on the main track and a starter optional claimer on Tapeta.

First race post for Thursday’s program is 12:30. The Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 3 at approximately 1:35 p.m. The carryover going into Thursday’s program is $131,153.

Thursday’s program kicks off a big week at Gulfstream that includes Friday’s Happy Hour, Saturday’s running of the $300,000 Princess Rooney (G2) and $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3), and Sunday’s running of the $100,000 Bob Umphrey Sprint.

Gulfstream’s hosts and analysis Ron Nicoletti and Brian Nadeau both have longshots to consider in Thursday’s Rainbow 6.

The Rainbow 6 begins with Race 3, a maiden $20,000 claimer for 3-year-olds and up, and a 7-5 morning-line favorite in Grand Player, coming off a second-place debut finish for a $35,000 tag back in April for Victor Barboza Jr. Go Home Happy makes his first start since a third-place finish in December for Eddie Plesa Jr., who is 29-percent off such a layoff.

Thursday’s fifth race, a maiden special weight event for fillies and mares at 5 ½ furlongs on the main track, drew a field of eight including Madeforsummer, who returned from a six-month layoff to finish second May 22 against similar company for trainer Michael Yates. Sadie’s Argument, a 3-year-old daughter of Constitution who sold for $125,000 as a 2-year-old, makes her debut for Joseph Catanese. Tenacious Val, a daughter of Handsome Mike, makes her debut for Ralph Nicks and Sonicus returns for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. with blinkers and Lasix.

A field of seven 4-year-olds and up go to post in Race 7 at six furlongs on the main track. Smiling Teufles is a tepid favorite coming off a victory last time out. Jeopardy James goes out for Diane Morici, who claimed the 5-year-old after a nine-length victory at Tampa in April. Speargun also comes into the race off a win last time out.

The final leg of the Rainbow 6, Race 8, drew a field of nine 3-year-olds and up. The 1 1/16-mile event over the Tapeta has another tepid favorite in Quantum Theory. Star Shopping, K.C. Chief, Valiant Avenger and Panorama Truck are all 6-1 or under.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Mandatory payouts are also scheduled for Thursday’s Late Pick 5 and the last-race Super Hi-5.