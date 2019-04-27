Coast-To-Coast…in 59 Minutes 2/9/2023

Races from Gulfstream & Santa Anita

Low 15-Percent Takeout

Three on the Turf Including Turf Sprint (G3)



HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s Coast-to-Coast Pick 5, featuring races from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park and a low 15-percent takeout, will be highlighted by three turf races including the $100,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3), and a mile maiden special weight event with several promising 3-year-olds.

The Coast-to-Coast will begin at 4:07 ET with Gulfstream’s ninth race, an $86,000 allowance optional claimer at 1 1/16-mile on the turf, and conclude with Gulfstream’s 11th race, the five-furlong Gulfstream Turf Sprint.

Saturday’s Coast-to-Coast

Leg A - Gulfstream Race 9: (10 entries – 1 1/16-mile turf) 4:07 ET, 1:07 PT

This is a wide-open event for 3-year-olds with a tepid 7-2 favorite in Bobby Flay’s homebred Sbagliato, a 1 ½ length winner of his debut Dec. 10 over the course for trainer Christophe Clement. Webslinger, winner of the Nownownow at Monmouth and last seen finishing 11th by only four lengths in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1), draws the rail for trainer Mark Casse, who also saddles Palace View for his U.S. debut. Sea Hunter goes out first time for Happy Alter, who claimed the Dandy Man colt for $75,000.

Leg B - Santa Anita Race 3: (7 entries – 6 ½ furlongs turf) 4:29 ET, 1:29 PT

This $50,000 claiming event for 4-year-olds and up has three of the seven entered coming off breaks of three or more months. Southern Hope returns for the first time since June. The 8-year-old won two consecutive starts last spring against similar before taking a break. Mesut, beaten less than three lengths in the 2021 Eddie D (G2), was off from January to November but this will be the 9-year-olds fourth start since Nov. 6. Mike Smith rides Inch, a winner at five furlongs on the turf at Del Mar in August and fifth, beaten less than three lengths, at six furlongs in October at Santa Anita

Leg C - Gulfstream Race 10: : (9 entries – 1 mile) 4:37 ET, 1:37 PT

This maiden special weight is a mile on the main track for 3-year-olds. Arthur’s Ride returns to the races for trainer Bill Mott after two second-place finishes over the summer at Saratoga. Dreamlike, a $975,000 son of Gun Runner, debuts for trainer Todd Pletcher. Other first-time starters include Justice Department (Chad Brown) and Union Trail (Barclay Tagg), while Case makes his second start after finishing second in his debut for trainer Jonathan Thomas.

Leg D - Santa Anita Race 4: (8 entries - 6 ½ furlongs) 4:59 ET, 1:59 PT

A starter optional claimer for 3-year-olds has three of the starters coming out of the California Cup Derby. Crypto Ride was the most successful, finishing fourth by five lengths. Crowning Gold has a record of 1-2-1 in his last four starts against open company. Goldenspa broke his maiden for $35,000 last time out for trainer Doug O’Neill. Blinkers come off Top of My Game.

Leg E - Gulfstream Race 11: (10 entries – 5-furlongs turf) 5:06 ET, 2:06 PT

The $100,000 Gulfstream Turf Sprint (G3) has a couple likely favorites in Carotari and Belgrano. Trained by Brian Lynch, Carotari is a multiple-stakes winner and graded-stakes placed 7-year-old who us four-for-six on Gulfstream’s turf and goes second time out off a layoff after finishing fourth Dec. 24 in the Janus. Belgrano, trained by Frank Russo, returned from a three-month layoff to win the Janus. The graded-stakes placed 9-year-old has two wins and two seconds in his last five starts.