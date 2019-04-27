Classy Edition All Class in Gulfstream Feature 1/11/2023

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Robert and Lawana Low’s Classy Edition made an impressive return to Gulfstream Park Wednesday, capturing the Race 7 optional claiming allowance feature for fillies and mares with complete authority.

Last seen at Gulfstream finishing second behind Kathleen O. in the Davona Dale (G2) last March, the 4-year-old daughter of Classic Empire scored by 5 1/4 lengths while coming off a nine-month layoff since finishing fourth in the Gazelle (G3) at Aqueduct in April.

“She’s a very classy filly,” said jockey Luis Saez, who rode the Todd Pletcher-trained filly for the first time. “I’m grateful to the owners and trainer Todd Pletcher to get on this magnificent filly.”

Classy Edition, who won her first three starts against New York-bred rivals by a combined 18 ¼ lengths before her second-place finish in the Davona Dale, broke alertly to rate alongside pacesetter Truancy along the backstretch and around the far turn. After a 47.23-second first half-mile, Saez sent Classic Edition to the lead leaving the turn into the homestretch and the 5-2 second choice kicked away from Signal From Noise, the Chad Brown-trained 8-5 favorite who finished 5 ½ lengths clear of third-place finisher Customer Driven.

Classic Edition ran 7 ½ furlongs in 1:36.63.

“We expected more speed. She broke pretty sharp. We just tried to control the pace. When we came to the three-eighths [pole], I had so much horse, I just had to let her go, and she kept on going,” he said.

Note: Jockey Jesus Rios, who was taken to Aventura Hospital following a racing incident involving three horses Sunday, rode three mounts on Wednesday’s program, finishing second with longshot Pacific Legend in Race 6.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Wednesday for the fourth racing day in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63 last Thursday.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, highlighted by a 7 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on turf in Race 6. Graham Motion-trained Pallotta Sisters, who had a tough trip from start to finish in the Jimmy Durante (G3) at Del Mar Dec. 3 and finished only three lengths behind the winner, is among 11 fillies entered in Thursday’s $86,000 feature.

Who’s Hot: Miguel Vasquez doubled aboard She Fled the Scene ($8.80) in Race 1 and Never Satisfied ($5.40) in Race 6.