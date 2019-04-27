Classicstateofmind Takes It Home in Roar Stakes 5/14/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – JFG Thoroughbreds and Maritza Weston’s Classicstateofmind welcomed a return to familiar turf at Gulfstream Park Saturday, scoring a dominating front-running triumph in the $75,000 Roar Stakes.

Sixth in the April 10 Palisades Stakes at Keeneland, Classicstateofmind ran back to a previous front-running optional claiming allowance victory at Gulfstream while outrunning five rivals in Saturday’s feature, a five-furlong turf stakes for 3-year-olds named in honor of Roar, the winner of the 1996 Swale (G3) at Gulfstream.

The son of Classic Empire, the 3-1 second betting choice, broke sharply from his No. 1 post to outsprint even-money favorite Capture the Time for the lead under Emisael Jaramillo. The Francisco D’Angelo trainee set fractions of 22.74 and 44.90 [seconds] for the first half-mile before completing the five-furlongs over a firm turf in 56.70 seconds.

“The horse likes the front. If you’ve got a horse with speed, there’s nothing to worry about,” Jaramillo said. “The most important thing was breaking out of the gate – that was enough to win the race.”

Classicstateofmind was claimed for $50,000 out of 5 ½-length victory in an optional claiming maiden in his first start on turf Dec. 8. The Kentucky-bred colt came back to finish second in his first start for his new connections before notching the Feb. 23 optional claiming allowance win that earned him a trip to Keeneland for a start in the Palisades, in which he wasn’t quite able to grab an early lead.

Classicstateofmind finished a length clear of Capture the Time, who chased the winner valiantly under Leonel Reyes throughout the Road. No Nay Franklin raced evenly to finish third two lengths farther back.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 11 racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, including a mile-and-70-yard starter allowance on Tapeta Race 8. Uno Tiger is the 7-5 morning-line favorite for a quest for his fourth victory in six starts over the Tapeta course. The Kathleen O’Connell-trained gelding, whose one loss on Tapeta came in a photo-finish runner-up placingt, has won his two most recent starts in a Florida-bred allowance and a starter allowance at the mile-and-70-yard distance.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.