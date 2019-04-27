Classicstateofmind Seeks a Return to Form in Umphrey Sprint 6/30/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – JFG Thoroughbreds and Maritza Weston’s Classicstateofmind, a speedy stakes-winning 3-year-old last season, will seek a return to form in Sunday’s $75,000 Bob Umphrey Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

The Umphrey, traditionally a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-olds and up, will be contested at 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta due to the ongoing construction of Gulfstream’s new turf course.

Jose D’Angelo-trained Classicstateofmind, coming off his third straight out-of-the-money finish in an April 2 optional claiming race, returns to action as a gelding.

“The horse is doing good. It’s taken some time for him to run again because we gelded him,” D’Angelo said. “The horse has improved a lot. He had some bad behavior. I think that’s why he wasn’t running good. I think he will run good fresh.”

The 4-year-old son of Classic Empire won two of three starts on turf during the 2021-2022 Championship Meet before finishing off the board in the Palisades at Keeneland.

“At Keeneland, he got sick. That’s why he didn’t race good there,” D’Angelo said.

Classicstateofmind rebounded next time out at Gulfstream with a front-running victory in the Roar Stakes at five-furlongs on turf but came up empty in his final two starts of 2022 in stakes at Monmouth Park and Gulfstream. He showed speed in his 2023 debut in the April 2 optional claiming allowance but faded to fifth.

Classicstateofmind will make his first start on Gulfstream’s all-weather surface Sunday.

“This is his first time on Tapeta. I think he’s really going to like it because he has done so good on turf,” D’Angelo said.

The D’Angelo trainee, who has done his best running on the lead, is expected to have competition for pacesetting honors, specifically, from Tapeta specialist Hope in Him, who drew Post 2, inside Classicstateofmind, who drew the far-outside No. 8 post.

“We have a good post position, so we have to see where we need to go to win the race,” said D’Angelo, who also entered Bart Voloshin’s Competitive Saint, who was nosed out of a victory in a $20,000 claiming race on Tapeta last time out.

Emisael Jaramillo has the call on Classicstateofmind, while Edgard Zayas is named to ride Competitive Saint.

Kick Start Farm LLC’s Hope in Him has won his last five starts on Tapeta, all in front-running fashion. Claimed for $12,500 out of a Tapeta victory last October, the 4-year-old gelded son of Chitu won his next three starts on the all-weather surface for trainer Barry Croft before finishing third back-to-back on turf during the Championship Meet. The Florida-bred gelding return to winning form in a starter allowance that was transferred from turf to Tapeta. He is coming off a late-fading fourth in a May 23 overnight handicap on turf.

Samuel Camacho Jr. has the call on Hope in Him.

No Name Dude, who captured the Hollywood Beach on Tapeta last fall, is scheduled to make his first start for owner/trainer Dan Hurtak after being claimed for $50,000 last time out. Hurtak captured last Saturday’s Carry Back at Gulfstream with Lightning Tones, whom he claimed for $12,500 two starts prior.

Marcos Meneses, who orchestrated Lightning Tones’ furious last-to-first rallying victory, has the call on No Name Dude.

David Caprio’s Uncle B., Just for Fun Stable Inc.’s Warrior’s Pride, Paula Capestro’s Wora and Clear Stars Stable’s Xy Speed round out the field.