Clasico del Caribe Draws Top Gulfstream Jockeys 12/7/2022

Vasquez, Ortiz Bros., Jaramillo, Lopez Out Sunday

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Clasico del Caribe has drawn many of Gulfstream Park’s top jockeys for the annual championship day of racing for Caribbean countries Sunday at La Rinconada in Venezuela.

Leading rider Miguel Vasquez, three-time Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. and his brother Jose Ortiz, Emisael Jaramillo and Paco Lopez will all ride in multiple races on the Classic del Caribe program.

The Ortiz brothers, Lopez and Jaramillo have mounts in the $500,000 Clasico Internacional del Caribe, the feature for 3-year-olds. Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, a five-time Championship Meet titlist who has yet to ride at Gulfstream this fall, is aboard favored Amelazado. Jaramillo, a superstar in Venezuela before moving to South Florida in 2015, will be aboard second choice Lyndacarter.

The Clasico del Caribe was hosted by Gulfstream Park for three years from 2017-2019.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 10 consecutive racing days. Multiple tickets with all six winners Wednesday each returned $3,111.26.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by a stakes-quality optional claiming allowance in Race 8. Multiple Grade 1 stakes-placed Jesus’ Team, Group 1 Chilean import Super Corinto and Grand- 2-placed Mish will clash in the 1 1/16-mile feature.

There will also be a carryover of $2,739.05 in the $1 Super Hi-5 for Thursday’s opener.

Notes: Jockey Edwin Gonzalez opened the first five-day week of December with four winners Wednesday – Reveille Song ($32.20) in Race 1, Tested Positive ($12.60) in Race 4, Bedtime Story ($12.80) in Race 6 and Hrothgar ($8) in Race 8 … Tested Positive and Hrothgar are both trained by Javier Morzan … Bedtime Story was the second of back-to-back winners for trainer Jose Francisco D’Angelo, following Mo Hawk ($10.20) in Race 5.