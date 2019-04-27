Chasing Artie Seeks Class Relief in Sunday’s Bob Umphrey Sprint 6/30/2022

Sprint Stakes on Tapeta Wraps Up Summit of Speed Weekend

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ken Ramsey’s Chasing Artie, who chased Grade 1 rivals to no avail in his most recent outing, returns to the ungraded ranks in the Sunday’s $100,000 Bob Umphrey Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old son of We Miss Artie was never a factor following a less-than-ideal start in the June 11 Jaipur (G1) on turf at Belmont Park, prompting trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. to take a more conservative approach for the homebred gelding’s next start.

The Bob Umphrey, a 5 ½-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta named in honor of the popular racing official, will wrap up Summit of Speed weekend stakes action on Sunday’s 10-race program.

“He ran terrible at Belmont. I don’t know why. He got a pretty good trip and did nothing,” Joseph said. “We’re going to give him some class relief, and we know he handles Tapeta.”

Chasing Artie, who won the Palisades Turf Sprint at Keeneland and the My Frenchman over Monmouth’s turf course while trained by Wesley Ward last year, came off a nine-month layoff to capture a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf April 1 at Gulfstream in his first start for Joseph.

His impressive effort off the bench earned Chasing Artie a trip to Churchill Downs for the Turf Sprint (G2) on the Kentucky Derby (G1) undercard. He stumbled badly at the start and raced far back before closing well under Jose Ortiz to finish 4 ½ lengths behind the winner of the 5 ½-furlong sprint.

“He ran well for us first time at Gulfstream. He won on the turf and we took him to Churchill. He stumbled really badly. Jose just kind of let him go around there. He had no chance of winning that race,” Joseph said. “He actually ran really good. He closed and got beat only four lengths. It kind of got me ambitious to take a chance in the Grade 1 at Belmont.”

Edgard Zayas has the mount on Chasing Artie, who has two in-the-money finishes in two starts on Tapeta.

Yes I Am Free, who captured the Gulfstream Turf Sprint (G3) and the Silks Run at five furlongs on turf during the Championship Meet, is scheduled to make his second start on Tapeta Sunday. The Laura Cazares-trained son of Uncaptured finished fourth after bumping at the start of an overnight handicap last fall at Gulfstream.

Emisael Jaramillo has the return mount board Yes I Am Free, who finished third in last year’s running on turf.

Just For Fun Stable Inc.’s Warrior’s Pride will be the defending champion Sunday. The Antonio Cioffi-trained son of Poseidon’s Warrior, who registered a front-running victory last year, will be making his Tapeta debut. In his most recent start, Warrior’s Pride finished second in the Sunny Isles overnight handicap.

Edgar Perez is scheduled to ride Warrior’s Pride for the first time.

Big Toe Stables LLC’s The Virginian, who captured the Sunny Isles, will make his second start on Tapeta Sunday. The Steve Klesaris-trained son of Prospective captured a 5 ½-furlong starter allowance on the all-weather surface by 2 ¾ lengths in October.

Leading rider Miguel Vasquez has the return call.

Granadilla Stable’s Dubai Key enters the Bob Umphrey Sprint coming off back-to-back optional claiming allowance victories on Gulfstream’s all-weather surface in his first two starts in the U.S. The Amador Sanchez-trained Argentine-bred son of Key Deputy was a group-stakes winner on turf in South America. Hector Berrios has the return assignment.

Stud La Ley LLC’s Capture the Time, Linda Shanahan and partners’ No Nay Franklin, Mohammed Jehaludi and Bibi Jehaludi’s Omaha City, Dominic Larocca’s Tape to Tape, St. George Stable LLC’s No Que No and Anthony Smith’s Forest Survivor round out the field.