Chasing Artie Gets Home in Sunday’s Bob Umphrey Sprint 7/3/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ken Ramsey and the Estate of Sarah Ramsey’s Chasing Artie rebounded from a poor Grade 1 stakes performance with a professional victory by three-quarters of a length in Sunday’s $100,000 Bob Umphrey Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

The Bob Umphrey Sprint, a 5 ½-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta, wrapped up Summit of Speed Weekend in which Michael McCarthy-trained Ce Ce defended her title in the $300,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G2) in sensational style and Jorge Delgado-trained Willy Boi established himself as a rising start in the $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3) with a thoroughly dominating victory on Saturday’s card.

Chasing Artie, who was never a factor in the June 11 Jaipur (G1) over Belmont Park’s turf course last time out, stalked the early pace set by Warrior’s Pride into the stretch before taking over at the top of the stretch and holding off 9-5 favorite The Virginian. The 4-year-old son of We Miss Artie ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.71 after stalking fractions of 22.78 and 46.02 seconds for the first half mile, providing jockey Edgard Zayas with his first stakes victory since recently returning from a six-month recovery from shoulder surgery.

Chasing Artie, a two-time stakes winner on turf last year, came off a nine-month layoff to win an April 1 optional claiming allowance in his first start for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The Kentucky-bred gelding went on to finish a troubled eighth in Churchill Downs’ Turf Sprint (G2) May 6 before running poorly in the Jaipur.

“At Churchill he ran sneaky good after he missed the break. We got ambitious and took a chance at Belmont. He didn’t fire that day,” Joseph said. “We stepped down a notch today and he was able to win.

Chasing Artie is likely to race next on turf at Saratoga, Joseph said.

The Virginian finished second under Miguel Vasquez, 1 ½ lengths ahead of Tape to Tape.

Earlier on Sunday’s card, jockey Ismerio Villalobos rode his first winner in the U.S., guiding Parkland ($6.60) to victory in Race 5 at Gulfstream. Parkland was the Venezuela native’s 10 U.S. mount.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $125,000

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 on Friday’s Happy Hour program at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the three racing days following last Thursday’s mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s first-race post time is set for 2:55 p.m.