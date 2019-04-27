Casse-Trained Debuters Add Appeal to Friday’s Rainbow 6 7/14/2022

G3 Swale Runner-Up Dean Delivers Set for Return

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 bettors figure to be challenged by a sequence with a pair of maiden special weight races with several well-bred, well-connected first-time starters and a featured optional claiming allowance in which Swale (G3) runner-up Dean Delivers will return from a three-month freshening.

The popular multi-race wager will offer a $100,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee for Friday’s Happy Hour program set to get under way at 2:55 p. m.

A a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for fillies and mares on Tapeta will kick off the sequence that will span Races 4-9. Chairwoman, a daughter of Speakers Corner trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, is scheduled to make her debut in a field of seven. Godolphin homebred Acuity, a Eoin Harty-trained daughter of Union Rags; and American Grin, a Garry Lee-trained daughter of Midshipman is also slated to make their first career starts.

Casse is scheduled to send out a pair of first-time starters in Race 6, a mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds on Tapeta, Junipero Serra, a son of Noble Mission, and Crafty King, a son of American Pharoah, are set to face seven other 2-year-olds. including debuting Highly Unlikely, a Carlos David-trained son of Cairo Prince.

Dean Delivers, who came within a half-length of winning the Feb. 5 Swale (G3), is ready to return from a short freshening in the Race 8 feature, a six-furlong sprint for state-bred 3-year-olds and up. The Michael Yates-trained 3-year-old gelding set a pressured pace before tiring in the March 5 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) and raced evenly in a fourth-place finish in Tampa Bay Downs’ Sophomore Stakes March 27 before going on a break. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Avant Glory will also make a much-anticipated return to action. The 3-year-old son of Khozan hasn’t races since debuting with a game front-running victory last September at Gulfstream over Markhamian, who went on to graduate and win the Pasco at Tampa in his next two outings.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for two racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.