CAROUSEL CLUB AT GULFSTREAM PARK, A NEW OPEN-AIR GATHERING SPOT FOR COOL COCKTAILS, DELICIOUS EATS, AND EXCITING ENTERTAINMENT FROM DAY-TO-NIGHT FEATURING A GRAND, SPINNING CAROUSEL BAR SET TO OPEN ON APRIL 1, 2022 3/28/2022

1/ST EXPERIENCE And The Wharf Owners, Breakwater Hospitality Group, Collaborate On This Transformative, First-Of-Its Kind Trackside Venue Bringing A Fresh Vibe and Lively Hospitality to Hallandale, FL

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL -- Gulfstream Park presents Carousel Club, a first-of-its-kind open-air entertainment destination fusing the excitement of South Florida's hot hospitality scene with the thrill of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, set around a grand, spinning Carousel Bar, opening on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Featuring 14,000 square feet of tented and open-air spaces including a spacious deck, covered Carousel Bar with ample seating, and a grassy garden for lounging and lawn games, the Carousel Club will create memorable moments for 1,500 guests, highlighted by signature day-to-night programming. Featuring pop-ups by beloved Lincoln Road’s Spris Artisan Pizza, Mad Room Hospitality’s Los Altos Taqueria, and Ms. Cheezious to name a few, Carousel Club brings a fresh concept to Hallandale.

Carousel Club is a collaboration between 1/ST EXPERIENCE, the innovative entertainment brand for 1/ST, the owners and operators of Gulfstream Park, and Breakwater Hospitality Group, the innovators behind The Wharf, and was designed by the esteemed Studio Collective. Located in the heart of South Florida, where Miami-Dade and Broward Counties meet, this new Hallandale hot spot will attract locals and visitors alike propelled by its offerings, unique ambiance, and bungalow chic décor.

With a large, spinning antique carousel top as its focal point and spacious, lounge-style seating, Carousel Club guests will enjoy live entertainment, exciting programming, giant video screens and an unparalleled view of the racetrack. Sporty motifs and greenery will honor Thoroughbred horse racing with a wink and a nod to the iconic racing stripes and equipment unique to the sport. An expansive deck features two feature bars, plus shaded lounge seating, striped umbrellas and lantern-lit trees. A spacious lawn for socializing in the sunshine or under the stars features life-size games like horseshoe and Jenga with a nostalgia touchpoint guests.

During the day, the ambiance will be charming, family-friendly and tropical with curated activations and the unique opportunity to experience the excitement of live Thoroughbred horse racing. At night, the action will take on a nightlife feel with dynamic lighting elements, elevated mixology, top DJs and live entertainment. Foodies will enjoy revolving culinary partnership concepts by beloved chefs and an extensive beverage program. Tastemakers will love the Instagram worthy elements and photogenic environment, allowing them to share content in real-time.

Says 1/ST EXPERIENCE Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Vargas, “We are excited to be collaborating with Breakwater Hospitality Group to bring new energy, partnerships for revolving culinary concepts and great entertainment to Gulfstream Park. Carousel Club brings a fresh brand of hospitality to Hallandale providing new and existing customers with yet another reason to make Gulfstream Park a destination of choice.”

“When Gulfstream Park approached us with this opportunity, it was a no brainer,” says Emi Guerra, co-owner of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “We love the tradition behind the sport but also appreciate that this concept is more than just about Thoroughbred horse racing. It allows us to showcase our form of hospitality in such a chic and unique setting.”

Carousel Club will open weekly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon til 3AM.

For bottle service, or to RSVP for a complimentary cocktail on opening weekend, April 1st - 3rd, please click here.

About Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park Located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park, owned and operated by 1/ST, the consumer facing brand of The Stronach Group, has been one of the most important venues for Thoroughbred horse racing in the country since 1939. In addition to live Thoroughbred horse racing, Gulfstream Park offers two floors of high-energy casino gaming entertainment. Level 1 provides the perfect combination of racing simulcasting and slots while Level 2 showcases even more slot games, live entertainment, and interactive promotions. Gulfstream Park guests can enjoy more than 700 Las Vegas-style slots including electronic table games; 20 live action table games with stakes ranging from casual to ultra-high; and captivating promotions and tournaments. Ideally located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park comprise South Florida's premiere entertainment destination, with an open-air mall, an international array of restaurants, world-class art galleries, a bowling alley, outdoor cafes and nightclubs, fashion boutiques, health and beauty services, and more. For more information about Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park, please click here.

About Breakwater Hospitality Group Breakwater Hospitality Group is a multi-concept food and beverage group based in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2018 by Emi Guerra and Alex Mantecon, Breakwater’s focus on quality beverages and stellar cuisine transcends dining into memorable spaces with unforgettable locations, community social hubs and innovative, creative experiences. Currently, Breakwater Hospitality Group operates numerous concepts in South Florida, including The Wharf Miami and The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Rivertail and CH’I. New concepts set to open in 2022 include JohnMartin’s and Pier 5. For more information, please visit breakwaterhg.com.