Brown Repeats in $150,000 The Very One (G3) with Mylady 3/4/2023

Trainer 2nd with Higher Truth; Defending Champ Virginia Joy 4th

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Mrs. Michaela Faust’s Mylady, the longest price of three horses trained by Chad Brown, made a last-to-first move to win the $150,000 The Very One (G3) at Gulfstream Park Saturday.

The 1 3/8-mile The Very One for fillies and mares 4 and up on the grass was the second of nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million on a spectacular 14-race program anchored by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) for 3-year-olds.

Ridden by Edgar Zayas, Mylady, a 4-year-old daughter of The Grey Gatsby, moved up with a rush as the field headed toward the far turn. She easily moved past the pacesetter, Joseph Allen LLC’s 37-1 long shot Flying Fortress, who carved out early fractions of :24.40, :48.71 and 1:14.84.

At the end, Mylady ($19.60) had to hold off stablemate Higher Truth, who was rallying late. Brown’s other horse in the field, the Peter Brant’s favored defending champion Virginia Joy, finished fourth behind e Five Racing’s Transient.

The winning time was 2:15.14.

This was Mylady’s first start for Brown. She began her career in Germany and had three wins, a second and a third in eight starts on the grass. In her last start, Mylady finished sixth in the EP Taylor (G1) at Woodbine on Oct. 8.

$150,000 The Very One (G3) Quotes

Trainer Chad Brown (Mylady, 1st; Higher Truth, 2nd; Virginia Joy, 4th): “It worked out pretty good. Virginia Joy had a rough trip; the other two were OK. Mylady had to go pretty wide, but he had saved so much ground early that it worked out.”

“[Owner Mrs. Michaela Faust] is a new client who was referred to me. I’m very happy that they trusted me with this horse. We love the horse.”

Winning jockey Edgard Zayuas (Mylady): “Thank God [trainer Chad Brown] has given me a couple of opportunities to ride for him, and the victory means a lot to me. The race did not unfold as we planned, since we wanted to be closer to the pace. She didn't have a good start, so I decided to bide my time and make the one move. The only advice I got from Chad was, ‘There are three turns in this race; you are only allowed to go wide in one,’ which was actually something [late Hall of Fame trainer] Bobby Frankel used to say to jockeys. I think I made him proud.”