Brilliant Debut Winner Mage Works for G2 Fountain of Youth 2/24/2023

*Simplification Breezes for G2 Gulfstream Park Mile *

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – OGMA Investments LLC, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH’s Mage, a brilliant debut winner for trainer Gustavo Delgado, breezed five furlongs Friday at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a planned start in the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 4.

The 3-year-old son of Good Magic was timed in 1:00.65 after working in company with O Captain, who is scheduled to run in the $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) on the Fountain of Youth Day program that will offer nine stakes, including eight graded stakes, worth $1.85 million in purses.

Mage turned in an eye-catching performance at Gulfstream Jan. 28 while romping to a 3 ¾-length victory in a seven-furlong maiden special weight race.

Javier Castellano, who has the Fountain of Youth Mount on Mage, was aboard for Friday’s breeze.

“O Captain was on the inside. Mage was on the outside. We broke at the five-eighths pole. I didn’t want to work him too fast, but when I asked him, he took off,” Castellano said. “He did it very easy. I like the way he did it today.”

Delgado has made ambitious moves with promising colts in the past with good results. The Delgado-trained Majesto moved up from a maiden special weight score to finish second behind Nyquist in the 2016 Florida Derby (G1) with Castellano aboard in his next start.

“I’m grateful to Gustavo Delgado for the opportunity to ride this horse. We’ve had a lot of success together in the past,” Castellano said. “I think Mage is a very nice horse. He’s a very straightforward horse.”

O Captain, who finished third in last year’s Fountain of Youth (G2), was timed in 1:00.75 for the Gulfstream Park Mile, for which he will come off a nine-month layoff.

Tami Bobo and Tristan De Meric’s Simplification, who captured last year’s Fountain of Youth, also worked at Gulfstream Friday in preparation for a start in the Gulfstream Park Mile.

The Antonio Sano-trained 4-year-old son of Not This Time breezed five furlongs under Jose Ortiz in 1:02.89.

Simplification is winless since his Fountain of Youth score, which he followed up with a third-place finish in the Florida Derby and a sharp fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby (G1), in which he closed from 15th with a seven-wide move into the stretch.