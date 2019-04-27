Boris Ready for All-Weather in Hollywood Beach 10/7/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Force of Nature Farms LLC’s Boris has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $65,000 Hollywood Beach, a five-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds on Tapeta in which the son of The Big Beast will be asked to do something he has never had the opportunity to try.

Boris will be making his first start on Gulfstream Park’s all-weather surface in open company after graduating impressively by seven lengths in a maiden special weight race for Florida-breds over the main track. The son of The Big Beast is out of a daughter of In Summation, Sum Roar, who was a multiple winner on turf and dirt.

“To me, he has an action like a turf horse. I trained his mother, Sum Roar, and she was strictly grass. She won on the lower level on dirt, but she was a grass horse,” trainer Fernando Abreu said. “I’m hoping his dirt form will transfer to the Tapeta.”

In the money in all four starts against state-breds, Boris finished off the board in an open maiden special weight race in which he was bumped twice on the backstretch. Prior to graduating Sept. 23 at six furlongs by seven lengths while producing the highest Beyer Speed Figure in Saturday’s seven-horse field, Boris finished a distant second behind runaway winner This Run’s for You at six-furlongs and a close-up second behind Bouncer at 5 ½ furlongs.

“Every race, it seems like he’s getting stronger and stronger,” Abreu said. “We just basically let him roll out of there last time and he just controlled the race.”

Edgar Perez has the return call aboard Boris in the Race 5 feature.

Spencer Mc Donald’s Cheerful Charlie is the only horse in the Hollywood Beach field that has stakes experience, having finished in the money in his two most-recent starts on Tapeta in stakes. The Luis Olivares-trained son of Adios Charlie checked in third in the 5 ½-furlong Proud Man before losing a photo finish for the win in the mile-and-70-yard Armed Forces.

Rated second at 3-1 in the morning-line, Cheerful Charlie will be ridden by Leonel Reyes.

Red Diamond Stable LLC’s Takecareofbusiness, a debut winner on Tapeta, and Wide West, a daughter of Frankel who graduated on Tapeta last time, are both rated at 4-1 in the morning line.

La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s Face Abarrio, a smart debut winner on Tapeta in $25,000 claiming company; Julio Manuel Garriga’s No Name Dude, who broke his maiden in his second career start over the main track; and Elizabeth Dobles and Imaginary Stable LLC’s Swan Lake, a maiden who finished a close second off the claim last time out; round out the field.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for two racing days since Saturday’s mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Notes: Hall of Fame trainer notched his first victory at Gulfstream Park with his first starter of the Sunshine Meet in Friday’s Race 4, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta. Pletcher-trained Hoax held on to win by a nose under Leonel Reyes to graduate. The daughter of Practical Joke was coming off a third-place finish in a six-furlong dirt race at Monmouth in her debut.

Miguel Vasquez, the runaway leading jockey during the Royal Palm Meet, rode three winners on Friday’s program, including a hustling ride aboard Gran Slash in the Race 8 feature optional claiming allowance for 2-year-old fillies.