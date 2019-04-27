Boppy O, Half to Pappacap, Impressive in Debut 5/20/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – John Oxley and Breeze Easy LLC’s Boppy O, a half-brother to graded-stakes winner Pappacap, graduated in style at Gulfstream Park Friday.

The long-striding son of Bolt d’Oro-Pappascat raced a few lengths behind a contested early pace before making a sweeping move into the stretch, where the Florida-bred colt wore down pacesetter Keanu and pulled away to a 1 ½-length victory in Race 2, a five-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds.

Pappacap, a son of Gun Runner-Pappascat, broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park at first asking May 14 of last year before capturing the Best Pal (G2) at Del Mar in his next start. Most recently, he finished second in the Pat Day Mile (G2) on the May 7 Kentucky Derby undercard.

Trainer Mark Casse trains both Pappacap and Boppy O, who was purchased for $190,000 at the 2021 Keeneland September sale. Rustlewood Farm Inc. bred both colts in Florida and campaigns Pappacap.

Boppy O ran five furlongs in 58.71 seconds under Edwin Gonzalez, who also was aboard for Pappacap’s graduation last year.

“He always showed he had some talent. Pappacap was more forward than he is. This colt is going to appreciate more ground as the races get longer,” said Nick Tomlinson, Casse’s assistant trainer. “In the mornings, we’ve been teaching him to be behind horses. He’s never shown that he’s the fastest from the gate. Edwin said that once he got his legs under him, he asked him to go and it was all over.”

Keanu held second, a neck in front of third-place finisher Big John.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $450,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $450,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 13 racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, including the $65,000 Musical Romance, a 6 ½-furlong sprint for Florida-bred fillies and mares, in Race 10, as well as the $75,000 Mr. Steele, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-old and up on turf, in Race 11.

Averill Racing LLC’s R Adios Jersey, who had crossed the finished first in her first six career starts before finishing second in an April 23 overnight handicap, is rated as the 6-5 morning-line favorite for the Musical Romance. EKB Stable’s Corey, who pulled off a half-length upset over R Adios Jersey, is rated second at 9-2.

MEB Stables Inc.’s Clear Vision, who captured the Tropical Turf (G3) during the Championship Meet, is rated as the 3-1 morning-line favorite. The son of Artie Schiller drops from graded-stakes company for a start in the Mr. Steele. Robert Cotran’s Eamonn, rated second at 7-2, is coming off back-to-back optional claiming allowance scores.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.