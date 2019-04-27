Blind Spot Handles All Challengers in Our Dear Peggy 9/17/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stables LLC and Stefania Farms LLC’s Blind Spot was expected by the bettors to handle both Tapeta and two turns for the first time in Saturday’s $65,000 Our Dear Peggy, and they were right.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 8-5 favorite in a field of 10 juvenile fillies, who was coming off an impressive 2 ½-length front-running maiden-breaking victory on dirt, was the beneficiary of a well-judged ride by Edgard Zayas to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

“Two turns or Tapeta, she’d never done either. She worked on Ocala on synthetic but that doesn’t meet she’s going to like it. They were unknown circumstances and she handled them well,” Joseph said. “Thank God, we were able to win a stake for Stefania and C2 Racing. They’ve been good to us.”

Blind Spot raced a few lengths behind a contested pace by around the first turn and on the backstretch, where Vai Via showed the way under Sonny Leon while closely pursued by Stephanie’s Charm and Blind Spot. Stefanie’s Charm, who was coming off an impressive maiden score around two turns on the all-weather surface, was six-wide on the first turn and was rank along the backstretch but was still able to take the lead into the stretch. However, Blind Spot loomed boldly to her outside after advancing on the turn into the homestretch and would prove too much for Stefanie’s Charm and jockey Inoel Beato.

“I think that Stefanie’s Charm is a decent horse. I think today’s her best race for Blind Spot,” Joseph said.

Blind Spot, a $125,000 daughter of Cross Traffic, ran a mile and 70 yards in 1:43.21 after stalking fractions of 24.73 and 49.69 seconds for the first half-mile. Stefanie’s Charm finished a half-length ahead of Vai Via.

While Blind Spot handled Tapeta Saturday, her future may be on turf.

“Definitely turf will be coming into consideration. She has a sibling that’s pretty good on the turf,” Joseph said. “I think from here, we’ll go to the turf, most likely.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $450,000 on Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the 15 racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.