Big Invasion Makes Big Return in Silks Run 3/18/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Reeves Thoroughbred Racing’s Big Invasion surged through the stretch to capture Saturday’s $100,000 Silks Run in his return to Gulfstream Park, where he kicked off a six-race winning streak last year.

The Silks Run, a five-furlong turf dash for older horses, co-headlined Saturday’s `12-race program with the $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds won by heavily favored Super Chow.

Big Invasion, who hadn’t seen action since his six-race winning streak was snapped in a third-place finish in the Franklin Simpson (G2) at Kentucky Downs Sept. 22, rated in this as Yes I Am Free set fractions of 20.76 and 43.31 seconds into the stretch. After straightening for home, Joel Rosario asked Big Invasion for his run, and the 4-year-old son of Declaration of War kicked into to catch the pacesetter and win by three-quarters of a length.

“He broke fine. I kind of asked him a little bit to get a spot. It’s a fast turf and you don’t want to be too far behind. He did everything right. They went fast in front, and it looked like he was in a good spot, and he just did the rest. He was the best horse in the race,” Rosario said. “He was moving really well for me, and I felt really confident he was going to give me everything. He’s a special horse.”

The Christophe Clement-trained Big Invasion, who ran five furlongs in 55.02 seconds as the 7-5 favorite, broke his maiden in his second career start and captured the Texas Glitter at Gulfstream last season before going on to win four more stakes, including the Quick Call (G3) at Saratoga.

“I think the plan now is to run in a stakes on [Kentucky] Derby Day, the Jaipur, the Grade 1 at Belmont and then Ascot,” said Clement’s son and assistant Miguel Clement.

Yes I Am Free, who captured the G3 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3) in his last start, held second, 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Carotari, who was coming off a second-place finish in the GP Turf Sprint.