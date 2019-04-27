Back to Business at Gulfstream for Junior Alvarado 4/10/2022

Speaker’s Corner Jockey Rides Three Winners Sunday Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – It was back to business as usual Sunday at Gulfstream Park for jockey Junior Alvarado, who rode three winners on the day after guiding Speaker’s Corner to a breathtaking victory in Saturday’s Carter (G1) at Belmont Park.

The 35-year-old journeyman, who is now based at Gulfstream year-round, scored back-to-back victories aboard Shea On a Mission ($4) in Race 2 and Bye Bye David ($5) in Race 3 before winning on Rhymes Like Dimes ($5.60) in Race 8.

“You win a Grade 1 and get to come back to what is home for me now, almost riding the whole card with a lot of very live horses,” Alvarado said. “It keeps you going. It gets you motivated to do even better. I’m just happy to be in this position right now.”

Alvarado ventured to Belmont Park Saturday to ride Speaker’s Corner to a commanding 4 ¼-length victory in the Carter, in which the Bill Mott-trained son of Street Sense ran seven furlongs in 1:21.34.

“That was just me being a passenger. I was lucky to be on that kind of horse. Billy Mott is one of the greatest trainers ever. He got the horse in good horse, and I was just a passenger,” Alvarado said.

Prior to the Carter, Alvarado had ridden Speaker’s Corner in victories in the Fred W. Hooper (G3) and Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) during the Championship Meet. Todd Pletcher-trained Fearless, who finished a well-beaten second in both races, came back to capture the April 2 Ghostzapper (G3) at Gulfstream by six lengths.

Alvarado also has the mount aboard Mott-trained Olympiad, who is 3-for-3 this year, following up a sensational optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream with back-to-back graded-stakes wins at Fair Grounds. The $500,000 Alysheba (G2) May 6 at Churchill Downs is a possible next start for the son of Speightstown.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the fourth racing day in a row.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.