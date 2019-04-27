Awesome Strong Looks to Reward New Owners in $200,000 Affirmed 9/1/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Awesome Strong is favored to provide further returns on CSLR Racing Partners’ substantial investment in him in Saturday’s $200,000 Affirmed, the second leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes Series, at Gulfstream Park.

The son of Awesome Slew, who was purchased for $500,000 following an eye-catching debut victory at Gulfstream, rewarded his new owners Aug. 6 with a dominating 4 ¾-length triumph in the $100,000 Dr. Fager, the first leg of the series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited stallions standing in Florida.

“We’re excited. We’re fired up going into this,” said Alex Childs, who owns Awesome Strong in a partnership with his father, Bill Childs, and two other partners. “We’re excited about everything and optimistic going into this race.”

The purchase of Awesome Strong was a result of Bill Childs’ relatively recent desire to become re-involved in horse ownership after a long hiatus.

“He was involved heavily more so in the ‘80s and then got out of it. He was wanting me to get back into it with him. He was kind of itching to get back into it. We had initially gone into the Quarter Horse route. We weren’t exactly thrilled with it. Nothing against it, but it was a little different for us. We decided to transition into something that was on the Thoroughbred side,” Alex Childs said. “We had a couple that we started with on that front that were OK. Then, we saw a video on Awesome Strong and got excited about that and gave it shot.”

Awesome Strong became a hot commodity after overcoming early traffic and scoring by six lengths while running 4 ½-furlongs in a snappy 51.68 seconds May 6.

“He got kind of pinned down on the rail and kind of exploded. When he came turn in that race – that explosiveness that he had – it looked like he had a strong desire to win. That was intriguing to us the way he turned it on and finished well,” Childs said.

“We were kind of intrigued with what we saw in his maiden race. My dad has been in the racehorse business; he’s been involved with racehorses for a big majority of his life. We relied on his expertise and what he’s seen there,” Childs added. “We felt Awesome had something – there was something special about him. We felt good at what we were seeing and decided to go ahead.”

Bill and Alex Childs, who reside in Fort Worth, formed a partnership with two other Texas businessmen to purchase Awesome Strong.

“We’re all involved in oil and gas to a certain extent and real estate and development. We have properties we own here in Texas and development stuff,” Alex Childs said.

The training services of Jorge Delgado, who saddled Awesome Strong for his debut victory, were retained by CSLR Racing Partners following the sale.

“Jorge Delgado – we sort of transitioned to him. We didn’t know him at all. Now, we have met him and have been very pleased with his approach with Awesome Strong and how he’s treated him,” Childs said. “Everything so far has worked out well.”

Laurie Plesa and Glassman Racing LLC’s Time Passage will seek to follow in her big sister’s hoofprints in Saturday’s $200,000 Susan’s Girl at Gulfstream Park. Outfoxed, a half-sister sired by Valiant Minister, captured last year’s second leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series, in addition to the $400,000 My Dear Girl series finale.

Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Time Passage will represent freshman sire Tunwoo.

Who?

Tunwoo raced only once, finishing third at Los Alamitos in 2018. However, the Baoma Corp.’s stallion, who now stands at stud along with Valiant Minister and Chitu at Bridlewood Farm in Ocala, has a lot going for his stallion future.

The Chus purchased the A.P. Indy mare Sea Gift in foal to Medaglia d’Oro for $450,000 at the 2014 Keeneland November sale. Sea Gift foaled Tunwoo the following February. The son of Medaglia d’Oro, who was a $775,000 RNA at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga August sale, was trained by Bob Baffert.

Susan Chu’s Tanma Corporation had previously campaigned the Baffert-trained Chitu, a half-brother to Tunwoo. The son of Henny Hughes earned nearly $600,000 during a career that included a Sunland Derby (G3) win and a ninth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby (G1) in 2014. Chitu has been a productive Florida stallion for the past few years.

The Chus experienced Grade 1 success as owners with Defrong, the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Sprint champion, and Bast, who captured the Del Mar Debutante, Chandelier and Starlet in 2019.

“They just started to get into Florida racing. They raced mostly in California with Bob Baffert. Because of the stallion stakes, they have three stallions in Florida – Valiant Minister, Tunwoo, and Chitu,” said Plesa, who trains some horses for Baoma Corp. “They’re the kind of people that want to succeed. This horse was in the sale. I had a little insight into the horse, so we bought the horse.”

Time Passage, who was purchased for $85,000 at the 2021 OBS October sale, provided her sire with his first winner while graduating by 2 ¾ lengths Aug. 19. Time Passage is rated second in the morning line at 7-2. Lynx, the winner of the $100,000 FSS Desert Vixen, is favored at 5-2.

Cajun Breeze Offspring Prominent in Florida Sire Stakes

Offspring of Cajun Breeze have enjoyed success in the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series in recent years, and the son of Congrats will once again be well represented Saturday at Gulfstream Park I both the $200,000 Affirmed and $200,000 Susan’s Girl.

Cajun Breeze has become a highly successful stallion in Florida after grinding out $246,000 during a 33-race career for owner/trainer Michael Yates, who took a leap of faith while deciding to stand him at stud.

Cajun Breeze sired the winners of five Florida Sire Stakes races from his first four crops, including Cajun’s Magic (2021 Dr. Fager), Breeze On By (2020 Affirmed and Dr. Fager), Go Jo Jo Go (2020 Desert Vixen) and Cajun Firecracker (2018 Dr. Fager).

“It’s very rewarding,” Yates said. “I think we’ve had four of them between the fillies and the boys race in the second leg of the [sire] stakes. I’m very proud of that.”

Cajun Breeze will be represented in the seven-furlong Affirmed by Cajun Hope, who finished third after hitting the gate at the start of the Dr. Fager. He also had problems at the gate in his two prior starts.

“He’s not come away from the gate the best in the world. Last time he broke to the right; one time he stumbled; another time he broke a little to the right. Not major, but just enough to keep him from coming away from there clean,” said Yates, who owns Cajun Hope in partnership with William Churly.

“The horse is doing well and I think he’ll run well,” Yates added. “I think the horse that won the first division of [trainer Jorge] Delgado’s (Awesome Strong) is the horse to beat, but they have to run the race. I think he’ll run well.”

Yates is scheduled to saddle two fillies for Stonehedge LLC for the Susan’s Girl – My Cajun Lady and Cajun Tease. Cajun Breeze has been standing at Stonehedge Farm for the past few seasons.

My Cajun Lady is coming off a debut nine-length victory at seven furlongs.

“It’s always a big plus, having the seven-eighths under her belt. It’s going to be a benefit to her,” Yates said. “She’s probably not as quick as some of the other fillies that I’ve had, but she’s very steady. She’s out of a mare that says she’ll get a little more distance.”

Cajun Tease captured her recent debut by 2 ¼ lengths.

“She had worked extremely well prior to her first start. We expected a big race out of her,” Yates said.

Smith Ranch Stables’ Girl Bye will also represent Cajun Breeze in the Susan’s Girl. Owned and trained by Yates for her first two starts, a debut win and a third-place finish in the Astoria at Belmont, Girl Bye finished off the board after showing early speed in the Desert Vixen.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time for Friday’s card will be 12:25 p.m.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for seven racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Jockey Emisael Jaramillo is scheduled to return to action on Friday’s program, fully recovered from multiple injuries sustained in a racing accident July 9. The popular Jaramillo has four mounts Friday.