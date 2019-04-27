Atthecrossroads Set for Stakes Debut in Sunday’s Cash Run 12/30/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Although winless in her first two career starts at Gulfstream Park, Atthecrossroads caught the eye of trainer Carlos David, who is always on the lookout for a good bargain.

The about-to-be 3-year-old daughter of Practical Joke had finished second and third for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse in maiden special weight company during the summer before turning in another runner-up finish while running for a $50,000 claiming tag Sept. 9.

The Florida-bred filly, who was purchased for $230,000 at the 2021 Fasig-Tipton July sale, was claimed and brought to David’s stable at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“Mark Casse is a great trainer. We all try to put them in spots where they can win. During the summer there aren’t that many people that can claim for $50,000, especially for a Florida-bred,” David said. “It just kind of made sense. We’re all looking for a good 2-year-old.”

After making three promising starts for David, who claimed Atthecrossroads for William Belford’s Bell Racing LLC, Atthecrossroads is scheduled to make her stakes debut in Sunday’s $100,000 Cash Run, the first stop on the Road to the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) for 3-year-old fillies.

The Cash Run will be featured on the New Year’s program with the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man, a mile stakes for sophomores on the Road to the April 1 Curlin Florida Derby (G1), and the $100,000 Limehouse, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds.

David hardly recommended Atthecrossroads to Belford on a whim.

“Anytime you try to make a big claim like this one, there’s always a question about the reason for the drop. It really wasn’t that much of a drastic drop. I saw her and told my client about her. We’re always looking for horses that were expensive buys at the sales and try to go back and watch the breezes at the breeze show and go on from there.,” David said. “You go over there and see if there are any problems. At the end of the day, it’s just luck. You just try to see if you can get lucky.”

Atthecrossroads would finish second in an open maiden special weight racing in her first start for David before graduating in dramatic fashion in an Oct. 28 maiden special weight race for Florida-breds, in which she scored by 17 ¼ lengths, and coming right back to score by 2 ¾ lengths in a Florida-bred allowance Dec. 2.

“When I claimed her, I scoped her. I don’t think there was anything wrong with her throat function-wise. Apparently, there was an ulcer. The first time after I claimed her, she ran second. Then, we treated her after that race. That seemed to do the trick. She seemed a lot more comfortable after treating her for two months with the throat spray,” David said. “Obviously, you can see the result. Little things can make a difference. They’re just the same as humans. If something’s bothering you, you’re not going to perform the same.”

Atthecrossroads is the third foal out of Midnight Magic, who also produced Midnight Stroll, the winner of this year’s Delaware Oaks (G3).

David will also saddle Arindel’s multiple-stakes winner Lynx for the Cash Run.

Lynx will return from a three-month layoff following a third-place finish as the odds-on favorite in the $500,000 My Dear Girl, the 1 1/16-mile final of the Florida Sire Stakes series Oct. 1. The homebred daughter of Brethren had won her first three starts, including the $100,000 FSS Desert Vixen and the $200,000 FSS Susan’s Girl.

“I think it was getting her. That was her fourth race as a 2-year-old running back month to month since August. That was a nice filly that beat her – Atomically,” David said.

Lynx has battled chronic sickness since the lucrative Florida Sire Stakes series but is reported to be in good form for the Cash Run.

“The weather probably wasn’t helping us out. She kept getting sick. She looks good right now,” David said. “She’s healthy and has put on a lot of weight. I’m excited to see what she can do here.”

Edwin Gonzalez has the return mount aboard Atthecrossroads, while Joel Rosario is scheduled to ride Lynx for the first time Sunday.

The David-trained duo will face seven other sophomore fillies Sunday, including Stonestreet Stables LLC’s Pure Pauline, who finished fourth in the 1 1/16-mile Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs last time out, and Godolphin LLC’s Padma, a 3 ¾-length maiden winner at Aqueduct in her second career start for Hall of Famer Bill Mott.

Lea Farms LLC’s Super Chow will seek his third straight stakes victory in Sunday’s $100,000 Limehouse at Gulfstream Park, where the son of Lord Nelson launched his career with a debut victory in July.

Trained by Jorge Delgado, Super Chow is coming off victors in the Oct. 29 Bowman Mill Stakes at Keeneland and the Dec. 3 Inaugural at Tampa Bay Downs, both achieved in front-running style under returning jockey Chantal Sutherland.

Super Chow’s only loss in five career starts came in a third-place finish in the Saratoga Special (G2) at Saratoga in his second career start.

“Super Chow has been terrific since Day 1,” trainer Jorge Delgado said. “He loves this track. All I’m wishing for is a clean break, a good break.”

Super Chow has produced a pair of ‘bullet’ workouts at Palm Meadows in preparation for the six-furlong Limehouse.

“From his first breeze he showed really good talent,” Delgado said. “I’ve always had high expectations.”

The Kentucky-bred colt is scheduled to face five other newly turned 3-year-olds, including K And R Racing Stable and Town Branch Racing’s Two of a Kind, who is undefeated in two career starts. The Brian Lynch trainee scored a front-running 3 ¾ maiden special weight victory on May 4 before winning the Tremont at Belmont Park June 9.

Turbo, Cajun Dream, Dangerous Ride and X Y Point are also entered in the Limehouse.