Apprentice Yoel Navas Scores at 35-1 on First Career Mount 3/19/2023

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $600,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Apprentice Yoel Navas launched his riding career in spectacular fashion in Sunday’s last race at Gulfstream Park, scoring aboard his very first mount, 35-1 longshot Captain Jack.

The 20-year-old native of Guatemala has worked for Captain Jack’s trainer Ian Wilkes as an exercise rider for the past two years.

“He’s worked for me for a couple of years,” Wilkes said in the winner’s circle. “He’s always wanted to be a jock. I brought him along. I thought he was ready to ride.”

Apparently, so.

Navas gained outside stalking position along the backstretch and into the far turn in the six-furlong maiden optional claiming race before moving to the lead at the top of the stretch and moving away to a comfortable victory.

“My goodness. It’s very important, this race, for me. The horse ran very well,” Navas said. “Thanks, Ian Wilkes, for the opportunity.”

Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Sunday for the 10th racing day following a March 5 mandatory payout, The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $600,000 on Wednesday’s program.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a starter allowance at 1 1/16 miles on turf for 3-year-olds.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled aboard Root Cause ($2.40) in Race 1 and Best Seller ($6.60) in Race 4.

Tyler Gaffalione scored aboard Upstreet ($6.40) in Race 2 and Grape Nuts Warrior ($4.60) in Race 7.