Apprentice Jason Huayas Notches First Career Win 5/15/2022

Uno Tiger Asserts Dominance on Tapeta Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Jason Huayas broke through with his first career victory Sunday at Gulfstream Park while guiding Lusitano ($9.60) to a front-running 4 ¼-length triumph in Race 6.

Lusitano was Huayas’ fifth mount, and the Rohan Crichton-trained gelding was also the 10-pound apprentice’s first mount on April 23, when they finished fourth.

“It’s a goal I put my mind to,” Huayas said. “I want to thank everybody for helping me accomplish it.”

Huayas had worked as a hotwalker and groom for trainer Ralph Nicks at Gulfstream Park before setting his sights on a riding career.

“I was 150 when I decided to be a jockey and I got down to 107, 106 with a lot of hard work and determination,” the 29-year-old Huayas said. “I worked as a groom for Ralph Nicks then I became an exercise rider. I worked for a couple trainers and then said, ‘You know what? The next step is to become a jockey.’ I’m happy to get it done.”

Huayas has one mount on Thursday’s card, Dolcisima in Race 3.

Uno Tiger Asserts Dominance on Tapeta

In Race 8, Kathleen O’Connell-trained Uno Tiger asserted his dominance on Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta course with his fourth victory in five starts over the all-weather surface.

The 5-year-old Macho Uno gelding stalked the early pace set by second choice Cuy into the stretch before drawing clear under Edgar Perez in the starter allowance for older horses. Uno Tiger, the 4-5 favorite whose only loss on Tapeta came in a photo-finish second-place finish, notched his third straight victory by running a mile and 70 yards in 1:41.98.

Cuy held on to second, 1 ¼ lengths behind Uno Tiger.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 12 racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.