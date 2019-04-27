Angel Morales Rides First Winner in U.S. 12/16/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Angel Morales, a 19-year-old native of Panama, rode his first winner in the U.S. Friday when he won Gulfstream Park’s ninth race aboard Sheza Happy Girl.

Racing third between horses down the backstretch and around the turn of the seven-furlong claiming event, Morales and Sheza Happy Girl took the lead down the stretch and held off Your Inheritance and jockey Jose Ortiz.

“It feels great,” said Morales. “I am very happy.”

Morales, who rode four winners in Panama, came to the U.S. three months ago and has been working in the mornings for trainer Claudio Gonzalez. Sheza Happy Girl, who went off 17-1, was the 11th mount for Morales in the U.S.