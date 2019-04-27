Amstrong, Ocean Club Capture Saturday’s Gulfstream Stakes 6/10/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Amstrong, a son of 2017 Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Tapwrit, and Ocean Club, a daughter of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, claimed Gulfstream Park’s $75,000 stakes races Saturday.

The Not Surprising, for 3-year-olds, and Martha Washington, for 3-year-old fillies, were both contested at 1 1/16-mile on the Tapeta.

Amstrong, a $51,000 yearling owned by Soldi Stable LLC and Ohana Racing LLC, drove three-wide around the final turn past the pacesetter Ticking and Lights of Broadway to win the Not Surprising while covering the distance in 1:43.52.

Ridden by Miguel Vasquez and trained by Jose D’Angelo, Amstrong broke his maiden April 15 in his third career start and first on Tapeta. Amstrong is out of the Harlan’s Holiday mare Abbreviate. Smart Striker, closed for the place, 3 ¾ lengths behind the winner, and Lights of Broadway finished third.

Glen Hill Farm’s Ocean Club, a 3-year-old homebred by Curlin, went to the front under jockey Edwin Gonzalez and never looked back in the Martha Washington, winning by 2 1/4 lengths while covering the distance in 1:43.83.

Alternate Rock was second, a length in front of favored Honor D Lady.

After breaking her maiden in her fourth attempt at Gulfstream, Ocean Club came into the Martha Washington off a second-place finish behind Honor D Lady in the May 6 Honey Ryder. Ocean Club is out of the graded stakes-placed War Front mare Theatre Star. Trained by Thomas Proctor, Ocean Club has won two of six starts and $107,600 in career earnings.