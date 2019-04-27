All New Thrills and Stranger Things Lie Ahead for Sleepy Hollow Halloween at Gulfstream Park Village on Saturday, October 29 8/26/2022

South Florida’s Favorite Halloween Experience Has Been Reimagined with Shocking Elements Infused with Fun for All

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL — Gulfstream Park Village, South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination located on the border of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, is pleased to announce its Sleepy Hollow Halloween extravaganza. Taking place Saturday, October 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the annual Halloween event has been reimagined with a new, spooky theme and plenty of thrills for guests of all ages. This is a FREE event.

The multi-faceted event begins as the storied horseman embarks on a journey to find his missing head with a canter into the Village. All guests are encouraged to catch a glimpse of him at 7 p.m., rearing his horse as he enters a spooky fog-filled entrance at the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring before haunting guests at the start of the evening.

After spotting the Headless Horseman, keep an eye out for a series of Stranger Things flash mobs. Inspired by the hit streaming show, these hidden-in-plain-sight performers will transform themselves into a dancing mob of ghoulish tricksters throughout the night, between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Their performances will be splashed against a backdrop of laser lights and fog machines to set the perfect stage.

From 6:30-8 p.m., Gulfstream Park Village will feature spooktacular themed candy stations through the Village, a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating. With approximately 2,000 pounds of candy, each station also features music, lights, and live strolling performers. The ‘Carn-Evil Performers’ will spook and delight near each candy station, with themes including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Creepy Carnevil Circus, Zombies, Mummies, Vampires, and scary creatures from Stanger Things—like Vecna and a Demogorgan!

Beginning at 8 p.m. in the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring is the highly anticipated Stranger Things themed costume contest with up to $4,000 in cash up for grabs. Guests can also enjoy a selection of food trucks including Cuban Guys, Pollo Tropical and La Nostra Pizza, and bars with refreshments for purchase as well as music, performers and Miami’s own Chris Cruz as the Emcee/DJ.

“Gulfstream Park Village reimagines its Halloween festivities and concept every year and has become one of South Florida’s most anticipated events,” said Alex Schreer, Director of Experiential Marketing for Madison Marquette at Gulfstream Park Village. “And this year we have another thrilling night planned that is guaranteed to be as creepy as it is fun for adults and kids of all ages.”

Families are encouraged to dress in costume as they stroll through Gulfstream Park Village to collect candy and sweets, watch performances, and take photos. Guests tagging their photos with #GulfstreamVillage and posting them on Instagram can enter a contest for a chance to win a Gulfstream Village Merchant Gift Card. For more information, please click here for more details.