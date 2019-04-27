Abreu Doubles Up Against Yes I Am Free in Sunny Isles 4/28/2023

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $325,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Fernando Abreu is planning to double up in Saturday’s $60,000 Sunny Isles in an attempt to upset multiple graded-stakes winner Yes I Am Free at Gulfstream Park.

Fernando and Peterpop Racing LLC are scheduled to be represented by Famous Gent and Souper Success, a pair of recent claims, in the five-furlong overnight handicap on turf.

After being claimed for $20,000, Famous Gent won back-to-back turf sprints before finishing a close second on Tapeta after making a strong late rally last time out.

“We claimed him basically to put him back on the grass and he’s been showing up. Even last time on the Tapeta he ran big,” Abreu said. “He’s a horse that moves around in the gate all the time. They used to rush him to go to the lead all the time. He’s been sitting and making one run. When he makes that move, he’s been pretty good.”

Allowed to settle into stride after leaving the gate, Famous Gent has been surging late after racing off the early pace..

“There seems to be a lot of pace in his race. Maybe they can come back to us and we can come and get them at the wire,” Abreu said.

Edgar Perez has the call on the 5-year-old gelded son of First Dude.

Super Success has finished second in a pair of Tapeta sprints in starter allowances since being claimed for $20,000.

“Super Success is really doing good. The condition that he’s in is tough to go this time of year. I wish I could have kept them separate,” Abreu said. “Souper Success, if it comes off the turf, he can be tough.”

Jose Morelos has the mount aboard the 7-year-old son of Souper Speedy.

Yes I Am Free will carry 125 pounds, conceding between three and nine pounds to his nine rivals. The multiple graded-stakes winner has been the most dominant force in the turf dash division for the past few years for trainer Laura Cazares. The 7-year-old gelding has won 11 of 20 starts in turf sprints, including the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3) during the Championship Meet the past two seasons.

Yes I Am Free will seek to rebound from a narrow loss in the March 18 Silks Run. Emisael Jaramillo has the call on the 9-5 morning-line favorite.

Chess Master is scheduled to make his first start for trainer Michael Maker after being claimed for $62,500 last time out. The 7-year-old gelding has won 13 of 35 turf starts at sprint distances. Chess Master, who is rated second in the morning line at 2-1, will carry 123 pounds, including jockey Miguel Vasquez. Souper Success, also claimed for $20,000, is coming off two solid second-place finishes on Tapeta..

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $325,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 12 racing days following a jackpot hit.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $60,000 Sunny Isles, a five-furlong overnight handicap for older horses.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $12.771.31 heading into Saturday’s first race.