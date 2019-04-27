A.P.’s Secret Targeting March 5 Fountain of Youth 2/16/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is going to bypass the March 5 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) with Holy Bull (G3) hero White Abarrio but will be represented in the 1 1/16-mile Triple Crown prep by A. P.’s Secret.

The lightly raced son of Cupid, who is coming off a sharp optional claiming allowance score at Gulfstream Jan. 9, has been nominated for the important prep for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) April 2.

“A.P.’s Secret is a quality colt that we believe is at [White Abarrio’s] level also, but he’s going to have to jump forward to prove it,” Joseph said. “We’re going to go to the Fountain of Youth with him and give him a chance to prove it.”

Gentry Farms’ A.P.’s Secret drew off to win his Nov. 9 debut at Gulfstream by four lengths while running seven furlongs. He came back to finish second in a mile optional claiming allowance to Strike Hard, who went on to finish second in the Jan. 1 Mucho Macho Man at a mile. A.P.’s Secret will enter the Fountain of Youth off a 1 ¼-length victory at a mile in his last start.

Joseph, meanwhile, is happy with the way White Abarrio has come out of his impressive 4 ½-length victory in the 1 1/16-mile Holy Bull Feb. 5.

“He came out of that race exceptional. His level of energy has been high. We’re 11 days in and there’s been no lull. There’s a lot of energy from him,” Joseph said. “We’re very happy how he came out of it.”

Among the most celebrated Triple Crown hopefuls, White Abarrio will have one more prep for the May 7 Kentucky Derby (G1) in the Curlin Florida Derby.

“We’re thankful to have a horse of his quality and the way he won. All indications would make you think he would improve off that race,” Joseph said. “If he can just maintain, it would be nice, but you would think he’d improve.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $900,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 11 racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Jan. 29 Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9 on Thursday’s program.

Who’s Hot: Paco Lopez doubled aboard Where’s Joey ($4) in Race 2 and Frolic Man ($21.10) in Race 5. Jose Ortiz also captured a pair of races with Scotty Brown ($5.40) in Race 1 and Magniloquent ($7.80) in Race 4. Irad Ortiz Jr. also doubled aboard Dem a Wonder ($7.60) in Race 6 and Khosea ($8.40) in Race 8.

Note: Megane Peslier, the daughter of French riding star Olivier Peslier, finished seventh aboard Eagle Eye in her U.S. riding debut in Wednesday’s Race 8 at Gulfstream Park.

Peslier, who rode with a seven-pound apprentice allowance, has being exercising horses for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher at Palm Beach Downs during the break in the French racing season.