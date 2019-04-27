NEWS
2/11/2022
Swedish Apprentice Rider Nordin Looking for First U.S. Win
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – In a sport defined by patterns and trends, Emma Nordin is moving in the right direction. The 20-year-old native of Sweden, an apprentice jockey in her home country, made her North American debut Jan. 20 at Gulfstream Park, finishing third by 1 ½ lengths at odds of 19-1. She has ridden once since, beaten a neck at 7-1 by Hall of Famer Javier Castellano despite a heady rail-skimming ride Feb. 5 at Gulfstream.