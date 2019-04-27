NEWS
3/27/2022
Florida Derby 2022
*__Simplification, Classic Causeway, Shipsational, White Abarrio Among Favorites Florida Derby Late Pick 4, Pick 5 Pools Guaranteed at $750,000__
Derby Post Position Draw to be Streamed Wednesday on Facebook, YouTube
Ten Stakes, $2.2 Million
Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Sunday
Fasig-Tipton’s The Gulfstream Sale Wednesday*
__HALLANDALE BEACH, FL__ - Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet concludes this week with Saturday’s 71st running of the Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa, a race expected to feature several of the country’s top Kentucky Derby (G1) contenders including Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification, Holy Bull (G3) winner White Abarrio, Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner Classic Causeway, Shipsational, O Captain, Pappacap and Charge It.