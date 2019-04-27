NEWS
3/31/2022
Under-the-Radar Vasquez Notches Natural Hat Trick
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Miguel Vasquez notched a natural hat trick at Gulfstream Park Thursday, putting the finishing touches on another rock-solid Championship Meet.
The under-the-radar jockey, who rides year-round at Gulfstream Park, ran his Championship Meet total to 45 wins while scoring aboard Starship Nugget ($4.60) in Race 4, Amani’s Eagle ($15.60) in Race 5, and Protonic Power ($7.20) in Race 6. Vasquez ranks seventh in wins.