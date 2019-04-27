NEWS
4/2/2022
Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa - POST RACE QUOTES
Winning Time: 1:50.64
Winning Margins: 1 ¼, 1, 3 ½
Winning Payoff: $7.80
Order of finish: White Abarrio, Charge It, Simplification, Pappacap, O Captain, Steal Sunshine, Strike Hard, Cajun’s Magic, King of Truth, Clapton, Classic Causeway
Betting favorite: Simplification (2-1)
TRAINER QUOTES
Saffie Joseph Jr. (White Abarrio, 1st): “It means the world to me. The Florida Derby is up there with the Kentucky Derby because we’re based at Gulfstream. I’m just thankful and blessed that we have this opportunity. It’s amazing.”