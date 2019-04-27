NEWS
4/6/2022
Only Two Chances Left to Play Stronach 5
Races Friday from Gulfstream, Santa Anita, Laurel and Golden Gate
HALLADALE BEACH, FL – The Stronach 5 will be paused after April 15, so there’s only two more chances to play the popular Friday wager which has resulted in strong returns on investment.
Friday’s Stronach 5 will be highlighted once again with a low 12 percent takeout and competitive races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields.
Last week’s Stronach 5 returned $2,729.90 with three winning favorites.