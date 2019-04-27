NEWS
4/8/2022
One Winning Ticket in Stronach 5 Worth $89,498
LAUREL, MD – There were three longshots in Friday’s Stronach 5 each returning more than $24, but one ticket holder solved the puzzle and was rewarded with $89,498.40.
The Stronach 5 featured a low 12 percent takeout and races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields.
Gulfstream’s Race 8 served as the opening leg of the Stronach 5 and Frankly My Dear battled back under jockey Ailsa Morrison to win over favored American of Course and return $24.60.