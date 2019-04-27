NEWS
7/5/2022
1/ST RACING & THE REAL RIDER CUP
An equine veterinarian, a former jockey, and an innovation officer enter a horse show competition. While this may sound like the start of a horse joke, it is a real-life story. What started as a “hey, why don’t we…” has blossomed into Team 1/ST Racing’s foray into the Real Rider Cup, a charity horseshow where racing industry individuals team up with Off-the-Track Thoroughbreds to compete over jumps while raising money and awareness for Thoroughbred Aftercare.