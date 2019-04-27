NEWS
7/30/2022
X Y Point Makes Eye-Catching Debut at Gulfstream
Letruska’s Half-Brother Third after Chasing Winner
Zayas Continues Strong Comeback from 6-Month Layoff
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Notches Five-Win Day
Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Prior to Race 3 on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, all eyes were on Prudencio, the debuting half-brother to Letruska. Gelfenstein Farm LLC’s X Y Point quickly grabbed the attention away from the 2021 older female champion’s little brother, however, with an eye-catching 6 ½-length romp in the 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds.