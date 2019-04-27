NEWS
8/25/2022
Joseph Seeks Continued Success for Gulfstream Road Warriors
Friday’s ’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $125,000
Silks to Open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for Saratoga Simulcasting
Tickets Available for Saturday’s Tacos & Tequila Event
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. will seek to continue the success of Gulfstream Park shippers in out-of-town stakes Friday night, when he will be represented by Officiating in the $1 million Charles Town Classic (G2) and Stellar Ride in the $500,000 Charles Town Oaks (G3),