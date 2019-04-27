NEWS
8/26/2022
All New Thrills and Stranger Things Lie Ahead for Sleepy Hollow Halloween at Gulfstream Park Village on Saturday, October 29
South Florida’s Favorite Halloween Experience Has Been Reimagined with Shocking Elements Infused with Fun for All
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL — Gulfstream Park Village, South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination located on the border of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, is pleased to announce its Sleepy Hollow Halloween extravaganza. Taking place Saturday, October 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the annual Halloween event has been reimagined with a new, spooky theme and plenty of thrills for guests of all ages. This is a FREE event.