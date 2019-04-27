NEWS
9/1/2022
Awesome Strong Looks to Reward New Owners in $200,000 Affirmed
Tunwoo (Who?) Well Represented in $200,000 Susan’s Girl
Cajun Breeze Offspring Prominent in Florida Sire Stakes
Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000
Emisael Jaramillo Returns to Action Friday with 4 Mounts
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Awesome Strong is favored to provide further returns on CSLR Racing Partners’ substantial investment in him in Saturday’s $200,000 Affirmed, the second leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes Series, at Gulfstream Park.