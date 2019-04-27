NEWS
9/29/2022
Gatsby Up in Distance for Saturday’s Gil Campbell Memorial
Sutherland Seeks to Stay Undefeated on Arindel Homebred
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Arindel’s Gatsby pulled off a gutsy debut victory over heavily favored Golden Pal at Gulfstream Park April 11, 2020. His three-quarters of a length triumph in a 4 ½-furlongs maiden special weight race is being viewed more and more as a significant upset as Golden Pal continues to rattle off graded-stakes victories, including the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) and 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2).