10/5/2022
Gulfstream to Significantly Increase Purses for Championship Meet and Winter Season
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park announced today significant purse increases for maiden special weight and allowance races for the 2022-2023 Championship Meet, which will get under way Dec. 26, as well as substantial purse increases for the same conditions during the current Sunshine Meet from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24.
Gulfstream’s Championship Meet will once again feature Pegasus World Cup Day with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), $1 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), and $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3), as well as the $1 million Florida Derby (G1) April 1 and $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 4.