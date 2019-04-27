NEWS
10/10/2022
‘Tis the Season! Gulfstream Park Village to Host its Annual ‘Symphony in Lights’ Holiday Celebration, Nov. 12-Dec. 31
A Kickoff Event Brings Festive Music, Santa, Snow and 250,000 Lights on Nov. 12
What/Who:
Ring in the holidays at Gulfstream Park Village! Running nightly from Nov. 12 – Dec. 31, 2022, families are invited to come and see the seasonal lights display in the open-air lifestyle center. The property will be illuminated in more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music from yesterday and today. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6-11 p.m.