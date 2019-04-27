NEWS
4/5/2023
Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Meet Gets Underway Thursday
Stakes Schedule Includes 42 Events Worth $3.945 Million
Pair of Royal Ascot Qualifiers Slated for May 13
G2 Princess Rooney Moved to Sept. 30
G3 Smile Sprint Featured on July 1 Program
Florida Sire Stakes Schedule Spread Out
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Following last weekend’s thrilling conclusion to the 2022-2023 Championship Meet, courtesy of Forte’s late-rallying triumph in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa, live Thoroughbred racing at Gulfstream Park will resume Thursday on the first day of the Royal Palm Meet.