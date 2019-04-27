NEWS
12/21/2022
Carotari Back for More in Saturday’s Janus Stakes
Lynch-Trainee at Home on Gulfstream Turf
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – William Branch’s Carotari, a winner of three turf sprint stakes at Gulfstream Park the past few years, has returned to South Florida with high expectations from trainer Brian Lynch.
Carotari is scheduled to defend his title in the $100,000 Janus, a five-furlong turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up, will co-headline the closing-day program of the Sunshine Meet at Gulfstream Park with the $100,000 Abundantia, a five-furlong turf stakes for fillies and mares. The 2022-2023 Championship Meet gets underway Monday.