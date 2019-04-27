NEWS
12/23/2022
Gulfstream’s Championship Meet Gets Underway Monday
2023 Gulfstream Park Calendar Giveaway on Opening Day
Maiden, Allowance Purses Receive Sizeable Purse Increases
Tropical Park Derby, Oaks Kickoff $13.6M Stakes Schedule
G1 Pegasus World Cup, G1 Florida Derby Top 60 Stakes
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2022-2023 Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park will get underway Monday, the first of 71 days of World Class Racing that will be highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1), and $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) on the three most prestigious racing days during the elite winter meet.