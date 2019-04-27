NEWS
12/29/2022
Laver Looking to Ace Sunday’s $150,000 Mucho Macho Man
Son of Centre Court Embarks on Trail to Curlin Florida Derby
HALLANDALE, FL – G. Watt Humphrey’s Laver will be looking to ace Sunday’s $150,000 Mucho Macho Man at Gulfstream Park, where his dam, Centre Court, was a multiple graded-stakes winner over the turf course.
The one-turn mile Mucho Macho Man, the first stop on the Road to the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) for newly turned 3-year-olds, will be featured on the New Year’s Day program.