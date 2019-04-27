NEWS
12/31/2022
Frank’s Rockette Kicks To Victory in G3 Sugar Swirl
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Frank Fletcher’s Frank’s Rockette overwhelmed her four rivals in Saturday’s $125,000 Sugar Swirl at Gulfstream Park, scoring a sharp front-running victory under Luis Saez.
Saddled by Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, the 5-year-old daughter of Into Mischief shook off early pressure and drew away to a 12 ¼-length triumph in the six-furlong stakes for fillies and mares that kicked off a New Year’s Eve program co-headlined by the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G2), a prep for the Jan. 28 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), and the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2), a prep for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1)..