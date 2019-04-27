NEWS
1/4/2023
Shantisara, Wakanaka, Dalika Prominent Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf Invitees
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables LLC and Robert LaPenta’s Shantisara, Team Valor International and Gary Barber’s Wakanaka, and Bal Mar Equine LLC’s Dalika are prominent on the invitation list released Wednesday for the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G3).
The Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf, a 1 1/16-mile turf race for older fillies and mares, will be featured on the Jan. 28 program at Gulfstream Park, co-headlined by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), a 1 1/8-mile stakes for 4-year-olds and up, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), a 1 1/18-mile stakes for 4-year-olds and up on turf.