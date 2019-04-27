NEWS
1/11/2023
G1 Pegasus World Cup 2nd Invitation List Released
Cyberknife, Defunded, Proxy Still on Target for Jan. 28
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Prominent Grade 1 stakes winners Gold Square LLC’s Cyberknife, Karl Watson, Michael Pegram and Paul Weitman’s Defunded and Godolphin LLC’s Proxy are prominent on the second invitation list released Wednesday for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.
There are no changes from the first invitation list for the 7th running of the 1 1/8-mile stakes for older horses that will headline a program with seven graded-stakes, including the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), a 1 1/8-mile turf stakes for older horses, and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G3), a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for older fillies and mares.