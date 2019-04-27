NEWS
1/11/2023
Classy Edition All Class in Gulfstream Feature
Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Robert and Lawana Low’s Classy Edition made an impressive return to Gulfstream Park Wednesday, capturing the Race 7 optional claiming allowance feature for fillies and mares with complete authority.
Last seen at Gulfstream finishing second behind Kathleen O. in the Davona Dale (G2) last March, the 4-year-old daughter of Classic Empire scored by 5 1/4 lengths while coming off a nine-month layoff since finishing fourth in the Gazelle (G3) at Aqueduct in April.