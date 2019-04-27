NEWS
1/15/2023
Richard Kingscote Set for Gulfstream Debut Wednesday
British Jockey to Compete During Championship Meet
Musical Romance to Race at Home of Musical Romance
Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British jockey Richard Kingscote is scheduled to make his Gulfstream Park debut Wednesday.
During Great Britain’s off-season for flat racing, the 36-year-old Kingscote will ride during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet. He has one mount, South Pointe Drive, in Race 5, a mile turf event for $35,000 claimers. The Michael Lerman-trained 8-year-old Quality Road gelding won for a $35,000 claiming tag at 40-1 three starts back.